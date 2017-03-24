Some people in Fort Valley are hosting an event next Tuesday aimed at stopping the violence.



Gabrielle Dawkins spoke to Event Organizer Jeremy Haugerbook and got the details.



Last month 6-year-old Fiya Hollis accidentally shot himself at the Indian Oaks Apartment.



Jeremy Haugabook says incidents like this are why he's passing out flyers about an upcoming Community Fair Day.



"Some days I think about it. It still hurts me to this day," said Haugerbook.



The goal--stopping the violence in Fort Valley.



The event is free and open to the public on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. near the playground at Indian Oaks Apartment.



Indian Oaks resident, Steven Williams, says that he's glad that someone is taking the time to bring the community together he says part of the problem is that some people are afraid of the police.



"They feel like 'Oh I can't talk to the police because you know' officers they aren't our enemies... They're actually our friends they're here to help us," said Williams.



He says that this mentality needs to go.



"Because think about it, as soon as your house gets robbed--your car gets robbed-- who is the first person you call? You don't call your cousin. You call the police." said Williams.



Haugerbook says a Fort Valley police officer will speak and he expects Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams to attend.



There is a week full of events.

Monday: Community Service

Tuesday Community Fair Day

Wednesday: Movie Day

Thursday: Field Day and Fish Fry

Friday: Free haircuts and hair dos for children



