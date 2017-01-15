Indiana man killed in north Macon accident, wife hospitalized

UPDATE (12:25 p.m. Sunday) Bibb Deputy Coroner Luann Stone says the man killed in Saturday's accident is 34-year-old Christopher Phillip Gavia.

Coroner Leon Jones says it is Bibb County's fifth traffic fatality in 2017.

--------------------------------------------

UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): Jones confirms the female passenger in the white 2000 Chevrolet Z71 was pulled out, but she is in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

He also said the truck had an Indiana plate.

---------------------------------------------

A person is dead after an accident on Bass Road, just past the Publix in north Macon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirms there is one fatality, and that someone else is trapped in a vehicle at the scene.

There is a heavy EMS presence and traffic is being rerouted. Find an alternate route if possible.

The deceased's identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We are working to get more information.

(© 2017 WMAZ)