An infant and a woman were found shot to death outside of their Byromville home around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Deputy Coroner Ricky Hudson.

Hudson says he believes the woman is the grandmother of the 17-month-old boy. He says another woman was taken to Navicent Health in Macon in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

The GBI is working the case. Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson says they are working closely with the Dooly County Sheriff's Office to search the scene on Hill Street and begin canvassing the neighborhood. He says they do not have information on the shooter at this time.

