Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates charged with killing two Georgia corrections officers in June, appeared before a judge Friday morning in Putnam County Superior Court.
Dubose pleaded not guilty in the shooting deaths of Sgt. Curtis Billue and Sgt. Christopher Monica. The officers were shot to death when Dubose and another inmate, Donnie Rowe, escaped from a prison bus during a routine transport.
The defendant waived the formal reading of the arraignment. Dubose appeared before the judge wearing a blue button down shirt and khaki pants. His hands were handcuffed to his waist and he did not speak as he signed court documents.
Complete timeline: The capture of Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe
Before their escape, Dubose was serving a 20-year sentence for armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft from a 2014 case. Rowe has been in prison since 2002 with convictions including armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime and aggravated assault.
After the officers were killed, a nationwide manhunt was launched for Dubose and Rowe.
