Inmate captured with mom after escaping from central Ga. jail

A inmate from Telfair County and his mother were captured Saturday night after a search involving multiple law enforcement agencies across the state.

Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson says he was notified Seth Allen Vickers and another inmate escaped from a central Georgia jail earlier that day.

He says that because the Telfair County Jail was full, Vickers and the other inmate were being held in another county, but did not specify which.

Steverson says a task force was assembled, which found one inmate in Tattnall County, and Vickers with his mother – Norma Lynne Vickers -- near Heflin, Alabama.

The two will be extradited back to Georgia ‘in the coming days.’

Vickers will be charged with felony escape, while his mother will be charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

Vickers was originally in jail on charges of meth trafficking and seven counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

