Inmate dies at Dooly State Prison

Officials for the Georgia Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at Dooly State Prison.
A news release says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m.
Slyricus Winder was found unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff tried to perform life saving measures.
Winder was pronounced dead just before 3:15 p.m.
He was serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated assault. He would've been released in June of 2020.
His body was taken to the crime lab for an autopsy.
