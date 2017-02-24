Inmate dies at Dooly State Prison

Crime

Officials for the Georgia Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at Dooly State Prison.

A news release says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m.

Slyricus Winder was found unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff tried to perform life saving measures.

Winder was pronounced dead just before 3:15 p.m.

He was serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated assault. He would've been released in June of 2020.

His body was taken to the crime lab for an autopsy.

(© 2017 WMAZ)