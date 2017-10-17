Inside job: Four sentenced in 2015 Macon dollar store armed robbery

Four people were sentenced after being charged with a Family Dollar armed robbery that took place in 2015.

The armed robbery took place at 9:30 p.m. on August 6, 2015, at the Family Dollar in the 5000-block of Houston Road, according to a Macon District Attorney's Office news release.

Quintavious Terrez Dent, 24, Davious Traymon Aaron, 22, Ryshek Jackson, 19, and Chrystal Gina Cain, 41 -- who worked at the store -- were all sentenced in the case.

The release states Jackson went into the store and asked to be directed to the restroom. Shortly after, he left and sat in a car while Dent and Aaron went into the store.

The two grabbed a few items from the store before they pulled out guns and demanded money from the store clerks. They then took cash and a clerk's cell phone.

Cain gave the other information about the store's security and where the cash was in the store.

Dent pleaded guilty to armed robbery Monday in Bibb County Superior Court. Dent was sentenced to 20 years with 10 of them to be served in prison.

Aaron pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison followed by 15 years on probation.

Cain pleaded guilty to robbery by intimidation and was sentenced to five years in prison followed by seven years on probation.

Jackson pleaded to robbery by force and was sentenced to five years in prison followed by seven years on probation.

After the sentencing, District Attorney David Cooke said, “Convenience store clerks shouldn’t have to worry about whether they’ll go home safely after their shift. Anyone who puts their safety and the safety of their customers at risk should expect to go to prison.”

