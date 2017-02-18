Inside the 4th Annual MGA Con

MGA Con opened its doors Saturday morning for a weekend where hundreds of costumed (and non-costumed) Central Georgians can attend panels, play trivia, and participate in various contests.

At the annual convention, two things are always guaranteed – cool comics and some pretty unique outfits – just ask these two Ghostbusters.

“They're just fun and quirky and made us laugh a lot,” said Lisa-May Keith, “[Dr.] Holtzmann is crazy, and insane, and a genius, and that's wonderful to have a female character represented like that.”

It’s Lisa-May's third time at MGA Con and they describe it as a welcoming environment.

“It's a really homey convention. Everyone seems to know each other and everyone's really friendly, and there's always cool people to chat with,” said Keith.

The convention has a variety of contests like a drawing contest, costume contest, and more.

Prizes range anywhere from a gift you can take home to $100, and walking through the conference center, there’s also some pretty cool toys.





Angelo Crawford is from central Florida and has sold toys for 20 years.

“It’s something weird about selling toys... It's just me,” said Crawford.

He carries his collection to about 40 comic conventions around the south and makes his living off of selling toys.

“Toys are a part of my childhood and I guess they are a part of my adulthood as well,” said Crawford.

This is the 4th year of MGA Con and they plan to make this a central Georgia tradition.

If you missed out on Saturday, doors open up Sunday at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

The entree fee is $15 dollars for all adults, and kids 12 and under get in free with a paid adult.

