International Flavors of Central Georgia: Pho Saigon

Odds are most of you can't make it to South Korea to see the Olympic games, but you can still travel 'around the world' right here in Central Georgia.

13WMAZ's Suzanne Lawler is making her away around Central Georgia this month visiting various restaurants that offer up international cuisine.

She went to Pho Saigon on Friday morning, a restaurant on Riverside Drive in Macon.

Owner, Loc Nguyen says he lived there for 27 years.

According to Nguyen, life there is very difficult economically compared to here in the United States.

"I came here when I was 27. Seven years later, opened Pho Saigon," he said.

One popular Vietnamese dish is a Pho bowl, which means beef noodle soup.

The Pho bowl includes rice noodles, beef brisket and both rare and flank steak. The rice noodles cook for about 15 minutes in boiling water while the broth is cooked much longer.

"The broth takes about one day we usually cook it one day in advance," Nquyen said about the bowl.

Once the meat is added to the broth, it cooks the meat until it becomes well done.

After adding the broth, the bowl is topped off with onion, cilantro and pepper.

He says eating a Pho bowl in Vietnam is like eating a hamburger here in the U.S. It is the most popular dish over there and people even eat it for breakfast.

Next Friday, join Suzanne Lawler at 6 AM for a visit to Sushi Thai, a Japanese restaurant on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins that serves up Japanese and Thai food.

