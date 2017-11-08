Interstate chase ends with head-on wreck in Macon

Police lights generic, file photo.

A high-speed chase that started in Monroe County ended with a head-on wreck in Macon Wednesday afternoon.

The man who allegedly led officers on the chase was arrested, and another driver was treated at a Macon hospital.

It started around 1 p.m. on Interstate 75 in Monroe, according to Lt. Randy Gonzalez of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

He says state patrol officers tried to stop the driver of a black SUV that was operating erratically.

Instead of stopping, the driver took off at speeds of 100 to 115 mph, Gonzalez said.

The driver took I-475 into Bibb County, but the chase ended at Napier Avenue and Ayers Road.

That's where Gonzalez said the SUV driver struck a red Mustang head-on.

He said the SUV driver was caught after a brief foot chase.

Gonzalez said the man is 28-year-old Jarvis Mack, who was wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault.

The other driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the case.

