Investigators apparently stop searching Ben Hill farm for Tara Grinstead's remains

Officers were not out in front of Hudson Pecan on Friday morning where they stood guard as investigators searched for Tara Grinstead's remains.

After three days of searching for Tara Grinstead's remains on a Ben Hill County pecan farm, it appears investigators are no longer on the site.

During the three-day search at Hudson Pecan orchard, an officer stood guard in front of the property.

13WMAZ's Jacob Reynolds spent much of Friday morning at the orchard. He says he doesn't see any GBI vehicles or officers standing guard on the property.

Because of a gag order issued by a judge, the GBI or anyone involved in the investigation cannot comment on the case or confirm whether or not they're still searching the farm.

We talked to Randy Hudson, CEO of Hudson Pecan, early Friday and he would not confirm that investigators are not searching his property. Hudson did say that there would be continued security on the property and surveillance cameras.

Ryan Duke was arrested and charged with murder last week in Grinstead's 2005 disappearance and death.





