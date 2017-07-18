Investigators capture armed robbery suspect

Bibb County Sheriff's Investigators teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Task Force Tuesday afternoon to make an arrest in the series of personal armed robberies that happened Saturday, July 15.

The suspect is identified as 32-year-old Antonio DeWayne Ivey Sr. of Macon. Investigators arrested Ivey at an address on West Marion Road at around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Ivey was found hiding in a bedroom.

He was transported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Division for questioning. After being questioned, he was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and booked on 3 counts of armed robbery and a probation violation.

The robberies took place in the parking lots of the Walmart at 5955 Zebulon Road, Kroger Shopping Center at 4321 Hartley Bridge Road, as well as a business armed robbery of the Advanced Auto Parts Store at 3385 Pio Nono Avenue.

