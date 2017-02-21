Investigators need help identifying woman accused of cashing stolen checks

Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigators say they need help identifying a woman accused of trying to cash stolen checks.

They say the woman specifically went to Norcross and Macon branches of State Bank & Trust, and they believe her name is Neyla Moreno.

She was seen driving a dark-colored RAV4 with a stolen tag #PRT2014.

If you have information about her, call investigator Daniel Putnam at 478-952-1678.

(© 2017 WMAZ)