Irma cleanup could take months in Bibb County

Irma is long gone, but it's not hard to see reminders of its destruction.

Macon-Bibb county officials estimate that there's still about 40,000 cubic yards of debris yet to be picked up even though the county says its already brought in 500 tons of it.

To take care of what's left, Macon-Bibb has contracted the work to Southern Disaster Relief (SDR) but the project manager says it'll be months -- not weeks -- until everything is cleaned up.

Part of the reason it's taking so long?

One SDR employee says trips between debris piles and the collection site at the Macon landfill add up.

"We're dealing with traffic...back and forth," said Rex Thomas.

While they clear, another company called DebrisTech keeps track of the progress.

They act "as the monitoring, or compliance, company between the municipality and the cleanup," said Chris Johnson, SDR's Senior Project Manager. "They...ensure that what the cleanup guys say they're picking up is actually being done."

Johnson says the cleanup alone could cost between $1-1.5 million.

Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore says the county will be "submitting all costs related to Irma to FEMA."

