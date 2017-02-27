Irwin County Sheriff on Tara Grinstead case

Irwin County Sheriff Donnie Youghn says Tara Grinstead's case was never cold.

The GBI says they're still conducting interviews on the Tara Grinstead case, that special agent J.T. Ricketson says, could lead to new evidence. Grinstead was the Irwin County High School teacher who went missing more than 11 years ago. Last week, a former Irwin County student was charged with killing Grinstead. Monday, the Irwin County Sheriff told Madison Cavalchire that Tara's case was never cold.

The city of Ocilla, quiet again, after the 11-year-old case of Tara Grinstead was brought back into the spotlight, with an arrest made public last Thursday.

33-year-old Ryan Duke, a former student at Irwin County High School, was charged with the murder of Tara Grinstead.

"You'll have people doing their own detective work, saying it was this one, or it was that one," Irwin County Sheriff Donnie Youghn said.

Youghn has been Irwin County's Sheriff for over 20 years, half of that time, was spent investigating Tara Grinstead's disappearance. A mystery that he says, sparked fear in this small community.

"There were a lot of names that the public was throwing out that they thought were guilty, that I already knew from the intel that I was doing and that the GBI was doing, that that wasn't the case," Youghn said.

Youghn says Grinstead's case was never cold. He says officials were following up on tips and leads at least every few months. He also says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was making frequent trips to Ocilla throughout the 11-year investigation.

"It really affected the community because we had a lot of people that said whoever did this, are they still around, is it somebody from out of town?" Youghn said.

Youghn says he knew of suspect Ryan Duke, but didn't know him personally. The GBI said Duke was never a suspect until his arrest.

Many people I spoke to off-camera, around town Monday, said they never expected Duke. They said he "laid low" and no one knew much about him.

Youghn says he found out about the break in the case last Wednesday night -- the day before the GBI announced Duke's arrest.

