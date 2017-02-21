Is Congress skipping out on Congressional Town Hall meetings?

Residents call congress wanting Congressional Town Hall meeting

Members of Congress are returning to their districts after the 2016 election. Some are finding large crowds of sometimes angry voters awaiting them at congressional town hall meetings, but in places like Georgia, members of Congress seem to be avoiding town hall meetings completely. Yvonne Thomas spoke to some Central Georgia who say they're just asking our representatives to listen to them.

Across the U.S., People are speaking to Congress about issues that matter to them. “Listening to people is critical and I think we got some very good constructive dialogue here,” said Tom Reed, Congressman (NY).

From heated conversations in New York to smack down dialogues in South Carolina, representatives are still meeting with people face to face. But not in Georgia, we reached out to Central Georgia's four U.S representatives and two U.S. senators. So far there are no scheduled congressional town hall meetings during this congressional break.

Debbie Coquerel and says she and others are practically begging to hear from their elected officials. “It's almost like their hiding,” said Coquerel. “They don't want to face the music.” “It's very disturbing to me as a constituent to see our senators and representatives avoiding us,” said Virbin Weaver.

Coquerel says there's been little or no response. “We're calling them, we're emailing them,” said Coquerel. “We're writing them, sending them postcards almost daily. This is the time when they can come back to their home states and speak to their constituents and they're just not doing that.”

To Verbin Weaver having a town hall meeting is the most direct way to let your voice be heard. “If we have a serious issue at hand don't just slap us in the face. it's important,” said Weaver.

According to his website, Senator Johnny Isakson has plans to hold a town hall meeting over the phone.

We asked for the date of the next scheduled telephone meeting, and we were told that a date and time has not been scheduled and to check back on the website.

