Isakson questions launch of Trump's immigration order

Senator Johnny Isakson (Photo: WXIA)

Georgia's senior U.S. senator says he has concerns about how President Donald Trump launched his executive order putting refugee immigration on hold.

In a statement Monday, Isakson wrote that he hopes Trump will consult with his national security team and the U.S. Senate so that Trump's plan does not "infringe on the constitutional rights of law-abiding U.S. citizens."

He also wrote that Trump's team overlooked "some important parts of the process."

Isakson's statement does not explain his concerns about the Trump plan or how it was put into effect. His office did not immediately respond to questions about the statement.

Isakson wrote that he agreed the vetting of immigrants should improve, and that "America should continue to be welcoming to refugees who are fleeing war and persecution and who share America’s ideals and values.”

Also on Monday, Congressman Rick Allen said in a statement that he believes Trump's order will protect the homeland and keep Americans safe until Congress can improve the visa system and vetting of refugees.

The rest of Central Georgia's congressional delegation remain silent on the immigration controversy. Representatives Sanford Bishop, Jody Hice and Austin Scott and U.S. Sen. David Perdue did not respond to a request for comment on Trump's order and the controversy that followed.

Bishop is a Democrat; all the others are Republicans.

Sen. Johnny Isakson's statement:

“President Trump and his administration have been taking steps to fulfill his campaign promises, and he’s right that we need to strengthen our national security and improve the vetting process for people coming into our country. Unfortunately, some important aspects of the process to ensure that this temporary travel ban could be implemented smoothly were overlooked. I hope that President Trump will consult with the national security team he has assembled with the advice and consent of the Senate, so that security measures are properly implemented and do not infringe on the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. I also believe that America should continue to be welcoming to refugees who are fleeing war and persecution and who share America’s ideals and values.” – U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga.

Rep. Rick Allen's statement:

“First and foremost we must protect our homeland— the executive order does that— and keeps Americans safe until the legislative branch can reform our visa process and the vetting of refugees. Last Congress the House passed a very similar piece of legislation, the American SAFE Act, which passed with bipartisan support and a veto-proof majority. I am hopeful that cases affecting travelers when the executive order was announced will be resolved soon.”

