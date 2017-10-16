Italian restaurant closes in Macon

After a year in business, Pietro's Italian restaurant on Bass Road in Macon has closed.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that is has closed indefinitely.

The Facebook post states:

For the sake of our customers, I must inform you that Pietro's has been closed indefinitely. We enjoyed our time serving you our style of Italian cuisine, but that time has come to an end. Thank you all very much for your appreciation. Long live good food! Cheers!

