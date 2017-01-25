Wednesday, Houston County's Habitat for Humanity's annual fundraiser kicked off, and what better way to celebrate than dedicating a home to someone in need.

Volunteers were still hard at work Wednesday, getting ready for move-in day.

Leaders at Houston County's Habitat for Humanity says they receive 40 applications each year.

Families hoping for a home, but they can only pick three.

Kathleen Moye was one of the lucky three.

She received the first home of the New Year, and after many months of waiting, she recalls the phone call that changed her life.

"Well, I screamed at the top of my lungs. The kids ran in like, 'What's wrong?' And I said, 'We got the house!' Then they started getting upset, screaming and crying and excitement, just excitement," she says.

As Kathleen and her son tour the house, she remembers the hard times.

"As soon as I got a little bit saved, something would happen and it's impossible. It's that area that you just can't do it. You know, unless I hit the lottery," she says.

It may not be the lottery, but this single mom of three still feels pretty lucky, not just for herself, but her children, too.

"They come first before everything, they really do, and I had nothing and this is something for them," Kathleen says.

In order to qualify for the house, she had to do 100 sweat equity hours, and before she can move in, she had to complete 500.

Daniella Edmund has been volunteering with this house from the beginning, and says Kathleen was the perfect candidate.

Anyone who worked on the house wrote messages of love into the foundation of the home.

Middle Georgia State University's study shows Houston County's Habitat for Humanity has over a $7,000,000 impact on the county.

Their goal this year is to raise $250,000 to hopefully build four or more homes.

If you would like to donate, click here

(© 2017 WMAZ)