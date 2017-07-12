Jackson officer indicted on charges of violation of oath, making false statements

A Butts County grand jury indicted Jackson police officer Sherry Hall on Tuesday.

She’s accused of lying to investigators about what led to her being shot in the stomach while out on patrol last September, and trying to get someone wrongfully arrested.

She told investigators she saw a man of the side of the road while patrolling and they got into a fight which ended with her being shot five times.

The GBI investigated and found inconsistencies in her story with regards to witness statements and forensic evidence.

When the GBI interviewed her to ask about the discrepancies in her story, they say she stopped cooperating.

The charges are broken down as follows: 4 counts of making a false statement, 4 counts of violation of oath by a public officer, 2 counts of interference with government property, and one count of tampering with evidence.

