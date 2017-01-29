Jarrell Plantation talks about next weekend's Super Museum Sunday

Some historic sites in Georgia will have free entry on Sunday, February 5th.

Sundays are usually for relaxing. You might go to church, eat brunch, and spend time with your family, but if you're looking for an excuse to get out and explore for free, you're in luck.

Our Madison Cavalchire has more on an event coming up next Sunday, February 5 at Jarrell Plantation in Juliette.

"Jarrell Plantation was founded in 1847 by a man named John Fitz Jarrell," said Jarrell Plantation desk clerk Johnathan Welsher.

It was a cotton plantation back then, but today it's a historic site and state park. It'll usually cost you a couple of bucks to get in, but next Sunday, February 5, you can visit for free.

"We'll be open from 12-4 p.m.," Welsher said. "It's in conjunction with the Georgia Historical Society."

The event is part of the society's Super Museum Sunday, and Jarrell Plantation isn't the only site you can see for free -- over 60 historic sites in Georgia are on the list.

"If they're large groups that normally don't get to go out, or if they're always busy during the week and on Saturdays, it's a great time for them to come out and see what they normally wouldn't be able to," said Jarrell Plantation interpretive ranger Christina Orr.

The tours at Jarrell Plantation will be self-guided next Sunday.

Orr says it's a great time to bring all of the kids without breaking the bank.

"They're able to learn about how things were in the past and how different it really was," said Orr.

"If you have a history curriculum you are working on, this would be great," Welsher said. "We span an era from 1847 all the way up to the 1960s."

These folks say to make next Sunday a fun-day and brush up on your Georgia History at Super Museum Sunday.

For a full list of participating Georgia historic sites, click here.

