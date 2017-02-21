WMAZ
Close

Jason Aldean Way to join list of Macon streets, bridges named for entertainers

A road to be named after country singer Jason Aldean joins a list of Macon roadways named after world renowned entertainers who have deep footprints here.

WMAZ 8:06 PM. EST February 21, 2017

Bibb County Commissioners were scheduled to take a vote Tuesday night to rename a stretch of road in front of Navicent Health Children's Hospital after country singer Jason Aldean.

The road, to be named Jason Aldean Way joins a list of Macon roadways and bridges named after world renowned entertainers and an athlete who have deep footprints here.

PHOTOS: Macon roadways, bridges named for famous entertainers, athlete

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(© 2017 WMAZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories