Jason Aldean Way to join list of Macon streets, bridges named for entertainers

Bibb County Commissioners were scheduled to take a vote Tuesday night to rename a stretch of road in front of Navicent Health Children's Hospital after country singer Jason Aldean.

The road, to be named Jason Aldean Way joins a list of Macon roadways and bridges named after world renowned entertainers and an athlete who have deep footprints here.

PHOTOS: Macon roadways, bridges named for famous entertainers, athlete

(© 2017 WMAZ)