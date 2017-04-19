Jay Towns pleads 'not guilty' in Runions' 2015 murder

Jay Towns (right) in court Wednesday

A Telfair County man accused of robbing and murdering an elderly couple two years ago pleaded not guilty today.

Jay Towns is accused of killing Bud and June Runion in January 2015.

He faces eight charges: two counts of malice murder, four counts of felony murder and two counts of armed robbery.

According to court documents, Towns is accused of taking June Runion's cell phone and purse and taking Bud Runion's cell phone, wallet and car. Then he allegedly shot both.

Judge Sarah Wall scheduled motions hearings on the case for Oct. 18 and 19.

The Runions reportedly traveled from Mariettta to Telfair county to see a car that Towns had offered for sale.

But investigators said Towns just used the Craigslist ad to lure the couple to town.

Their bodies were found in woods on Telfair County several days later.

District Attorney Tim Vaughn says he'll seek the death penalty in the case.

