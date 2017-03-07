Hundreds of students at Jeffersonville Elementary School gathered on the basketball court decked out in purple.

Due to a fundraiser for kindergarten student Karma Little, Tuesday was the only day of the year where students wouldn't get in trouble for duct taping their principal to a pole and throwing water balloons at him.

Doctors diagnosed Karma Lilly Little with stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer a few years ago, and on Tuesday, she had surgery to remove a tumor in her abdomen.

According to this flyer below, students paid $1 for duct tape and $5 for a water balloon.

Principal Jamie Paulk says that while the balloons flew, he was nervous, scared, and excited at the same time, but more than anything, he was happy that the money was going toward Little's family.

"For her to have that tumor removed from her and the tumor is so massive by sticking to her intestines, so you have to be very careful at taking it off, when it came over me, I said, 'This is how Karma is feeling right now,'" said Paulk.

We bought you a story about Karma a few months ago when Twiggs County Deputies swore her in as an honorary Twiggs Deputy.

Her older brother, third-grader William Little, believes that his sister will come out on top after her surgery.

"She's very brave, and nothing is going to stop her and I love her very much," said William.

With each stretch of tape and each splash of a water balloon, the school raised over $1,400.

This fundraiser was originally used to raise money for students in the Beta Club to go to the national convention, but after seeing their schoolmate in need they decided to raise money for Karma.

"It was supposed to be for our convention, but we decided to do it for Karma because she has cancer, and I am very happy that we made money for her," said fourth-grade student Takyla Turner.

According to Karma's mother, Karma just finished her 6-hour surgery at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

(© 2017 WMAZ)