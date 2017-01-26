Jeffersonville rehab and nursing home opens back up

JEFFERSONVILLE, GA.-- - After months of being closed after it failed an inspection, the doors to a nursing home and rehab center in Jeffersonville are now back open following a million-dollar renovation.

It is now called Advanced Health and Rehab of Twiggs County. The facility, formerly called A New Beginnings Care, was closed after an inspection found "serious deficiencies" like overflowing toilets and a breach of patients' accounts. But the new administrator says that is in the past.



"My hope is that they will not judge us by the past but judge us by what we do right now. Make us accountable. We want to be accountable for our promises to our residents and just to give us a chance,” says the facility’s administrator Carolyn Disher.



That million-dollar renovation includes features like electric beds, spa baths, new wheelchairs, and a dining room. Right now, the facility has 15 residents and is in the process of hiring about 100 employees.





"Our country's aging and we want to be able to meet their needs, their physical needs, their emotional needs, their social needs. We strive to be that here,” says the Director of Nursing Wendy Wongk.



Debbie Hill, says her aunt turned 100 years old at the old facility. She says the owner allowed her to witness the renovation process and Hill says the difference is drastic.





"She brought truckloads of brand new furniture and brand new beds. I saw them gut the ceiling out and tear the floors out and repaint this whole place,” recalls Hill.



But she says the physical change does not compare to the emotional change at the facility.



"There's a lot of love in that building. There's a lot of hard work in that building. There's a lot of caring in that building, and I think that's what a nursing home should be about,” says Hill.

Leaders at the facility say it has the only outpatient therapy program within a 30-mile radius. They say they hope to have more than a hundred patients in the coming months.

