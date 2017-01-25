Jeffersonville residents discuss city water woes

For the second day in a row, class is canceled for Twiggs County students due to water outage and pressure concerns after a pipe main burst Tuesday morning. Now, the pipe is fixed, and water samples were sent to Dublin for testing. Yvonne Thomas spoke to people in town about the city's water woes.

Sometimes, you don't miss your water until your pipe pressure's low. “It's something that we really take for granted,” said Debbie Brantley, resident. “Years ago, they had to pump water, and now all we have to do is go to the faucet, turn it on and it's there.”

But for the next 24-hours, Debbie Brantley and hundreds of others in Jeffersonville will have to boil their water before they drink it or cook with it. “It can be a big inconvenience for the bigger corporations,” said Brantley. Big corporations like the county school system. Having safe water in the city is so important that Twiggs County Superintendent Elgin Dixon has canceled school twice in one week.

Brantley says she's gone through a dry spell like this before, and now she's prepared. “I'll buy six or eight at a time. I drink a lot of water,”



But she also keeps spare cases of water in the house just in case of an emergency.

“I always, as a precaution, I keep three or four gallons of water drawn up just for flushing the toilet or if I need to wash my hands,” said Brantley.

But until the boil water advisory is lifted, Brantley says she'll stick to drinking water from the store, not the pipes.

Jeffersonville Mayor Charles Williams says the results from the water testing in Dublin won't be available until 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Superintendent Elgin Dixon has delayed Twiggs schools until 9 a.m. tomorrow after the water results are in. Bus pickup will begin at 7 a.m.

(© 2017 WMAZ)