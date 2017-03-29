Jersey Mike's donates 100% of Wednesday's sales to charity

A sandwich purchase Wednesday night can help send sick children and their families on a magical trip to Disney World.

For one day a year, Jersey Mike's donates every penny of their sales to a local charity.

The Georgia locations are supporting Bert's Big Adventure -- the charity of Atlanta morning radio host Bert Weiss.

They take children with chronic and terminal illnesses on an all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World and offer support programs for the kids throughout the year.

District manager Brooke Phillips says shes proud to be part of a company that gives so much to the community.

"We've been doing it since 1956, it's all about giving back," she said. "We do this every year. We have millions of dollars that have gone to non-profits since Jersey Mike's originated."

Phillips estimates the Warner Robins, Macon, and McDonough locations will combine to raise about $20,000.

Jersey Mike's is open until 9 p.m.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV