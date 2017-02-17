Jessie Gray wanted for murder of Macon woman, taken into custody

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they have taken 49-year-old Jessie Gray into custody.

He is wanted for the murder of 58-year-old Macon woman, Brenda Faulkner.

She was found dead in her home at 1776 First Avenue in Macon on Thursday morning. Investigators say Gray also lived in this home.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says Faulkner and Gray had "some sort of domestic relationship."

We are working to gather more details on how and where Gray was taken into custody. Check our website for updates.

