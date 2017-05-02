WMAZ
Jimmy John's is selling $1 subs TODAY

WMAZ 8:53 AM. EDT May 02, 2017

Tuesday, May 2 is Jimmy John’s second nationwide Customer Appreciation Day.

From 4 to 8 p.m., participating locations will sell made-to-order sandwiches for $1 plus applicable sales tax. Eight-inch subs included in the deal are menu items No. 1 through 6, BLT and Plain Slims.

According to the fine print, the deal is limited to one per person and offered in-store only.

However, if you're patient, the frequently asked questions posted on the company's site share a way to get more than one: "If you would like more than one $1 sub, you can go through the line multiple times, at the store’s discretion."

