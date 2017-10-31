JOBS: How to apply at Macon's planned Amazon facility

WHAT: Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority announced Tuesday that Amazon.com will build a 1 million-square-foot facility in south Bibb County.

WHERE: Amazon will invest $90 million in Bibb County as a result of the deal. That includes $5.7 million for the Skipper Road site.

JOBS: Amazon currently has more than 2,000 full-time employees at three fulfillment centers located in Braselton, Lithia Springs and Union City.

The planned Macon facility will include 500 jobs. CLICK HERE TO APPLY

DUTIES: Employees will pick, pack and ship large-sized items for customers, including household furniture, sporting equipment and gardening tools. The jobs will include warehouse, management and supervisory positions, according to an Amazon news release.

BENEFITS: Employees at the fulfillment center will receive comprehensive benefits starting on day one, including medical, dental and vision insurance as well as 401(k) options, performance-based bonuses and company stock awards, according to an Amazon news release.

HOW TO APPLY: To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center, CLICK HERE

