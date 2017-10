The Macon Centreplex is hiring.

They're hosting a job fair from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Macon Coliseum, 200 Drive.

According to a Facebook post on the Centreplex's Facebook page, they're hiring bartenders, concession, housekeeping and operations staff. Email MCP-Info@comcastspectacor.com with questions.

