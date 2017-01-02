WMAZ
Close
Weather Alert 33 weather alerts
Close

Johnson Co. schools will have a delayed start on Tuesday

WMAZ 11:51 PM. EST January 02, 2017

Johnson County Schools will have a delayed Start time Tuesday morning.

According to Patrice Tanner, the financial director for the school board, staff will report at 9:30 and school will begin at 10.

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories