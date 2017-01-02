Close Johnson Co. schools will have a delayed start on Tuesday WMAZ 11:51 PM. EST January 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Johnson County Schools will have a delayed Start time Tuesday morning.According to Patrice Tanner, the financial director for the school board, staff will report at 9:30 and school will begin at 10. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WMAZ Breaking Live Video Single car fatality in Macon Car hits building on Napier Ave. New Year's Day water skiing tradition Deputy recalls moments after victim was shot Heavy Rain Likely, Strong Storms Possible Today Mildred Ct. Fire Scene Fatal Fire More Stories One dead in Macon car wreck Jan. 2, 2017, 5:21 p.m. Man dies in Fort Valley house fire Jan. 2, 2017, 6:21 p.m. Vigil planned for Macon woman shot delivering pizza Jan. 2, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
