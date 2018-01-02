Jones Co. deputies issue lookout for 'dangerous' shooting suspect

The Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an aggravated assault suspect.

In a Facebook post, the office says they are looking for 54-year-old Alvin Simmons.

According to Investigator Kenny Allen, a call came in for a shooting at a location on Greene Settlement Road Tuesday morning.

The victim, who was identified as Simmons' brother Jeffrey, was shot in the face and was taken to the hospital. So far, there is no word on his condition.

They say he is driving a 2006 Silver Dodge Charger with Georgia tag number RCJ2723. He is believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun and dangerous.

If you see Simmons or his car, do not approach them. Anyone with information should call 478-986-3489.

