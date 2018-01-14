Jones Co. inmate dies after heart attack

Police lights generic, file photo.

A Jones County inmate died early Sunday, according to jail administrator Capt. Guy Mosteller

Mosteller says it happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Jones County jail.

40-year-old Donnie Keith Moore, of Macon, was having trouble breathing when his cellmates alerted jail officers.

CPR was performed, but they were unable to resuscitate Moore and he was pronounced dead.

Moore was in jail for a probation violation.

Mosteller says the death is not suspicious because Moore was known to have heart problems and suffered from congestive heart failure.

