Jones Co. man dead from apparent heroin overdose

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A Jones County man died Sunday after an apparent heroin overdose.

According to Deputy Coroner Adrien Page, Jones County deputies responded to the Gray Gardens Apartments on Eatonton Highway in Gray around noon.

There they found the body of 23-year-old Jonathan Lucas. Page says they believe his cause of death was a heroin overdose.

Lucas’ body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy Monday.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV