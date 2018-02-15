Jones Co. nursing home aides charged with elder abuse

Two Jones County nursing home aides are accused of threatening and striking an 89-year-old man.

Maj. Earl Humphries of the Jones County Sheriff's Office says the two were caught after the man's family put a video camera in the room.

He says Vonshell Napier faces four counts of cruelty to a person over 65 and Beverly Jackson one count.

Humphries said the camera in the room captured what he called both "physical and mental abuse."

"They punched him a couple times and hit him in the head," he said. "They threatened to beat his ass if he didn't shut up."

