Jones County breaks ground for animal shelter

Monday night, the Jones County community broke ground at the new home for the Jones County Animal Services building.

Shelter volunteers say the new building, which is expected to be about 3,500 square feet, will allow them to double their capacity of animals housed.

It will also help them provide better services for the animals in the community.

They're also hoping to educate the community more on spaying and neutering pets in an effort to cut down on the amount of animals in need of shelter.

