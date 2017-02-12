Jones County church holds race relations panel

A Jones County Church held a panel Sunday to discuss race relations within the community.

The forum included people from all different walks of life including an officer from Jones County.

Captain James Clark says this is a good way to prevent conflict from happening down the road.

People gathered under the cross to exchange thoughts on race in today’s world.

Violet Jones says she set up a panel at Joycliff United Methodist Church because of the attention the Black Lives Matter movement is getting.

“People could ask the questions that perhaps they're reluctant to ask to those who are around them,” said Jones.

She thinks it is important for the community to talk about race relations, especially with law enforcement because of the youth in the area.

“We need to give them the talk on what they need to do, and what they need to know if instances occur where they’re accosted by a policeman or something like that and also how to avoid being in that position in the first place,” said Jones.

She says that is why she invited Captain James Clark from the Jones County Sheriff's Office to sit on the panel.

“Communication is a way you do a lot of healing and education, and educating people will stop a lot of things that’s unnecessary,” said Clark.

He says the forum allows people to know law enforcement's thought process.

“We're not the enemy. We're here to help,” said Clark.

However, Clark says it goes both ways.

“I know what the public is thinking, so I can take it back to the department,” said Clark.

It's a message Keywon Harvey says he wants to pass on.

“I do hear a lot of people around my age and younger than me they just quote, ‘hate the police because they're not their friend or against them,’” said Harvey.

He says he wants to relay what they discussed to not just his peers but also his students.

“Shine the light that that’s not the case,” said Harvey.

