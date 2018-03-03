Jones County Fire Department hosts annual fundraiser

The Jones County Fire Department is hosting their Annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at fire station 1.

All funds raised will go toward new equipment, train new recruits and generally support the station’s operations, according to Captain Darrell Earwood. The fire station raised $5000 at Saturday's fundraiser.

During the fundraiser, people get spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and tea for $5.00.

Earwood says the station has been holding the event for almost 15 years.

They presell about 1000 tickets prior to the event and usually have between 200 and 500 additional ‘day of customers.

The station makes a profit of roughly $3500-$5000 every year.

They cooked close to 200lbs of noodles and 230 lbs of ground beef tfor this year's fundraiser.



© 2018 WMAZ-TV