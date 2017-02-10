Jones County High School (Photo: Custom)

Extra security patrolled around Jones County High School Friday after dispatchers say a student threatened to bring a gun to the school.

Sergeant Robby Walker with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says they received reports about a picture of a note about the threat being shared on social media Thursday around 10 p.m.

A parent reached out to WMAZ saying the social media platform it was shared on was SnapChat.

Walker said they found the student who took the picture.

He said the person who wrote the note is a boy, and they don't know if he's a student or not.

Walker said they will be patrolling on campus and performing walkthroughs all day as a precaution.

