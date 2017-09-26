(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Supreme Court has denied a stay of execution for a prisoner convicted of killing his sister-in-law 27 years ago.

In a 6-3 vote, the state's high court turned down a request from Keith Leroy Tharpe, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

The court also turned down his request to appeal a lower court ruling against him. He has another appeal pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

