Jones County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Cayman Harmon.

A release from Sgt. Bobby Gay at the sheriff's office says he was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday in the New Clinton Road area of Bibb / Jones County.

He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and was last seen in a black t-shirt and black gym shorts.

Anyone with information should call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489.

