Jones County stays a 'storm ready county'

Drive into Jones County and you can't miss the water tower, but you might miss a small sign that sits on the side of the road.

Jones County is considered a "storm ready county," a certification that Jones County EMA Deputy Karen McMichael says wasn't easy to get.

"We got it through the National Weather Service and there's over 40 criteria that you have to meet to get the certification, and we complied with all of them," said McMichael.

The criteria, according to the National Weather Service, ranges from having an emergency alert system,

"When severe weather is approaching, or flooding, or if we have any spills in any one area, we can alert code red," McMichael said. Code red is an emergency alert system that calls out to homes and cell phones when severe weather approaches in Jones County.

To taking classes to keep up to date on certification.

"We got it three years ago and you have to re-certify every three years and we just certified at the end of 2017," McMichael explained.

In turn, they get put their hard work on display.

"We have the storm ready signs at every main road coming into the county line coming into Jones county," McMichael said.

The sign lets both visitors and those who call Jones County home know when severe weather comes rolling through, their emergencies crews know exactly what to do.

To find out how your county can become "storm ready," head to http://www.weather.gov/stormready

