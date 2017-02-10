Jones County student questioned in high school shooting threat

Jones County High School (Photo: Custom)

UPDATE: Sheriff Butch Reece with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says the male student who allegedly made a threat to bring a gun to school is still being questioned at the Jones County Sheriff's Office.

Reece says he and investigators are working the incident "from the beginning to the end." Reece says investigators are speaking to other students and anyone who has information on what happened.

At this time, the male student who allegedly made the threat has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

Extra security patrolled around Jones County High School Friday after dispatchers say a student threatened to bring a gun to the school.

Sergeant Robby Walker with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says they received reports about a picture of a note about the threat being shared on social media Thursday around 10 p.m.

Major Barbara Burnette says the threat was made on SnapChat.

Burnette says investigators are taking the threat seriously. The student who allegedly made the threat is being questioned by deputies. Burnette said the high school is open, and students are not in danger.

The student's name has not been released.

Walker said they will be patrolling on campus and performing walkthroughs all day as a precaution.

