Jones deputies babysitting dangerous Gray Bypass

A Jones County deputy stood watch Tuesday at the Gray Bypass with blue lights flashing on his cruiser to alert drivers at the dangerous intersection.

Anyone driving through the Gray Bypass and Eatonton Highway intersection Tuesday morning were well aware of what's ahead.

STOP!

A four-way stop was added to the intersection Monday afternoon following a fatal accident that morning. It was the third traffic fatality there in a week.

The state Department of Transportation has said they're going to make improvements to the 2-month-old roadway after complaints from county officials that it was dangerous.

To make certain that drivers don't misunderstand what they're supposed to do at the intersection, Jones County Sheriff's Office has assigned a deputy to keep watch with blue lights flashing.

Sheriff Butch Reece said he's planning to leave a deputy out there until Tuesday night. He said he'll reevaluate

The sheriff's office posted on its website Tuesday morning that the four-way stop is helping.

