WMAZ
Close

Jones deputies babysitting dangerous Gray Bypass

Jones County deputies Tuesday continued monitoring the Gray Bypass. A four-way stop was installed there Monday after three people were killed in two wrecks within the last week.

WMAZ 12:15 PM. EST February 14, 2017

Anyone driving through the Gray Bypass and Eatonton Highway intersection Tuesday morning were well aware of what's ahead.

STOP!

A four-way stop was added to the intersection Monday afternoon following a fatal accident that morning. It was the third traffic fatality there in a week.

The state Department of Transportation has said they're going to make improvements to the 2-month-old roadway after complaints from county officials that it was dangerous.

To make certain that drivers don't misunderstand what they're supposed to do at the intersection, Jones County Sheriff's Office has assigned a deputy to keep watch with blue lights flashing.

Sheriff Butch Reece said he's planning to leave a deputy out there until Tuesday night. He said he'll reevaluate

The sheriff's office posted on its website Tuesday morning that the four-way stop is helping.

 

(© 2017 WMAZ)

WMAZ

Four-way stop intersection being added to dangerous Gray Bypass

WMAZ

UPDATE: Name released of woman killed in Gray Bypass wreck

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories