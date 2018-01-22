Joshua's Wish plans to raise more money for cancer research in 2018

(Photo: Dawkins, Gabrielle)

Joshua Soloman passed away in 2009 after his battle with cancer and a year later, his parents formed Joshua’s Wish to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Gabrielle Dawkins spoke with the couple and has more on how they celebrate his life and help the lives of others fighting the disease.

“A cure is desperately needed. They lose their ability to walk, to talk, to see, to control their bodily functions,” said his mother Labrina Soloman. “During these years, after Joshua passed, we found purpose through the pain by honoring Joshua.”

They created Joshua's Wish in 2010. Since then, they raised $153,000 for childhood cancer research.

“We also provide two $5,000 summer undergraduate research awards to undergraduate students to spark their interest,” said Labrina.

Next month, they're hosting the 8th annual Joshua’s Birthday Bash.

We receive a lot of stories of the good that we're doing, both in the community and the outreach that we're providing in the country and worldwide,” said his father Trent Soloman. “That lets us know that we're doing a really good thing.”

Along with music and food, the bash includes a silent auction featuring items like sports memorabilia and trips to Disney World.

“It's a very uplifting and motivating time. It's a fellowship, it's a friendship, it's fun. It's a lot of dinner and dancing,” said Trent.

He says the key purpose is finding a cure for childhood cancer.

Proceeds from the Birthday Bash will benefit the St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

The celebration will start on February 3 at 6 p.m. at the Anderson Conference Center.

Tickets are $50. Click here to purchase a ticket.

