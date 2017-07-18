Judge denies stay in hearing for Dallemand fraud case

Romain Dallemand (Photo: Kristen Swilley)

A motions hearing in the civil case against former Bibb County Superintendent Romain Dallemand and others is underway.

It's happening at the federal courthouse in downtown Macon and started around 10 a.m.

The Bibb County school system accuses Dallemand of conspiring with assistants and vendors to defraud the system of more than $7 million dollars.

The school board says that includes paying $3.7 million dollars for 1,500 computers that were unusable.

13WMAZ's Justin McDuffie says Dallemand did not show up in court today, but his lawyers are there.

Among other issues, the lawsuit accuses Dallemand and others of violating school procedures and bidding laws and deceiving other school officials about what he was doing.

Lawyers for the defense argued for a stay in the case earlier this morning

The judge denied that motion.

