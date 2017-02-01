Judge enters 'not guilty' plea for teen in Poss murder

A "not guilty" plea was entered Wednesday for one of the teens accused of murdering Perry teen Samuel Poss.

Dakota White was scheduled for an arraignment in Houston County Superior Court after the hearing was continued back in January.

Courtroom proceedings were tense as Judge Katherine Lumsden entered a not guilty plea for Dakota White.

The plea came after his defense lawyer asked for more information from prosecutors and asked to have the case delayed again and the judge said no to both.

White's attorney Angie Coggins had filed a subpoena Tuesday asking for investigative reports from two Perry police detectives, according to documents obtained by WMAZ.

"We are tasked with representing Dakota White to the best of our availability, that requires that we know the evidence, that we have an opportunity to review it and discuss it with him. We're four months in, we would like to have the information that the police possess so that we can better advise and represent Dakota," Coggins said after court.

The District Attorney's office filed a motion to throw out that subpoena.

After heated arguments from both sides, Judge Katherine Lumsden quashed the subpoena and then denied the request for another continuance. She argued that it was unreasonable and oppressive to subpoena a police agency for an entire file before an arraignment.

Judge Lumsden also had to say, "Enough counselors," at one point as they argued in her courtroom.

Prosecutor Gregory Winters argued that the entire investigative report was not completed yet and that they are waiting for more evidence, including DNA testing.

Coggins says, regardless, they'll take any additional information the state has.

“I believe there's other information, I believe the detectives have reports that are ready, we will take what they have. If they don't yet have a complete case file, we would gladly just take what they have,” said Coggins.

After the judge said no to the subpoena and request for continuance, Coggins said her team would refuse to enter a plea for White. So, Judge Lumsden entered a "not guilty" plea for him.

Back in a December bond hearing, District Attorney George Hartwig said Dakota White and the other suspect Brandon Warren plotted to murder a different teen before deciding to kill Samuel Poss.

Coggins said in January that it was news to her and the state hasn't provided any evidence to back that up.

On Wednesday, Coggins also disagreed with the prosecutor's statement, made in front of the judge, that she reached out to and was trying to try the case in the media.

She argued she had only discussed procedural issues with the press and that it was a misrepresentation to claim she reached out to the media.

White and Warren are accused of murdering 18-year-old Samuel Poss back in October of 2016.

Poss' family was in the courtroom on Wednesday, his mother and grandmother cried as Judge Lumsden read the charges against White.

White is charged with seven counts that are malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, concealing death of another, and tampering with evidence.

No trial date has been set for the two suspects.

(© 2017 WMAZ)