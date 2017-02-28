GBI, other agencies searching for Grinstead's remains at Fitzgerald pecan orchard

A Tifton Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge issued a gag order in the case of Tara Grinstead, according to GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson.

He scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. at the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office to talk about the search of a pecan farm in Fitzgerald off Bowen’s Mill Highway. Ricketson said more than 40 people are on the property searching for the remains of Tara Grinstead.

13WMAZ's Chelsea Beimfohr was scheduled to speak with Ricketson at 3:30 p.m., but at 3:20 p.m., he said Judge Melanie Cross issued a gag order in the case preventing him from speaking further.

We reached out to the GBI and the judge’s office to retrieve a copy of the order, but have not heard back from either.

Ryan Duke was arrested and charged with murder in Grinstead's 2005 disappearance and death.

Ryan Alexander Duke

Beimfohr is at the farm now and will bring updates as they become available.





(© 2017 WMAZ)