Judge throws out indictments of 3 Washington Co. deputies

From left: Henry Copeland, Michael Howell, Rhett Scott

A judge has thrown out the murder indictments of three Washington County deputies involved in a suspect's fatal Tasing.

In December, a grand jury indicted Deputies Henry Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

The three are accused of tasing Eurie Martin to death last summer on Deepstep Road.

Defense lawyers asked a judge to throw out the indictments because District Attorney Heywood Altman did not arrange to have a court reporter record the grand jury proceedings as required by law.

Judge H. Gibbs Flanders issued the order Tuesday but it does allow prosecutors to take up the case again to a different grand jury.



